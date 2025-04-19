NFL Insider Thinks Rising Star Is Going To Jets
With each passing day there is more and more chatter about who the New York Jets could possibly select with the No. 7 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft.
We're just days away from finally knowing the team's decision and The Athletic's Dane Brugler predicted that the Jets will bolster the offensive line for the second straight year and select Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou.
"No. 7. New York Jets: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri," Brugler said. "With tight end arguably the top need on the Jets’ roster, Tyler Warren makes sense here. But investing premium resources at a position that has plagued this franchise for a long time is not a bad idea. Olu Fashanu and Membou as bookend tackles? Justin Fields wouldn’t hate that."
This has been the most popular pick for the Jets recently in mock drafts. Last year, the Jets opted to improve the line rather than adding a tight end. A similar question is in front of the Jets.
Membou would be worth the pick. ESPN has him as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the draft class.
"Membou tested well at the combine -- he ran a 4.91-second 40-yard dash at 332 pounds," ESPN's Steve Muench said. "He also had the best broad jump, tied for the second-best performance on the bench and tied for the fourth-best vertical jump among the offensive linemen. The testing re-enforces what's seen when watching his tape. He played in a zone heavy scheme at Missouri, and he moves exceptionally well for his size.
"Membou seals the edge, stays connected to defensive linemen as he works to the second level and walls off linebackers in space. He is also an explosive drive blocker with the strength to move defenders off the ball. He has the skill set to develop into an outstanding pass blocker, and he has the body control to recover when he gets caught out of position. Membou is quick enough to handle speed off the edge even though he has shorter arms for the position."
What's on the docket for New York?