Jets Fan-Favorite Quickly Signing With 49ers
The New York Jets recently cut ties with a fan-favorite and it didn't take long for him to find a new home.
Former Jets punter Thomas Morstead immersed himself in the New York community and quickly became a fan-favorite throughout his two-year stint in town. New York opted to move on from this offseason as the team has gone younger but he didn't remain available for long.
Morstead shared on social media a photo of himself in front of a San Francisco 49ers helmet with the caption: "Grateful is an understatement!"
The Jets brought Morstead to town ahead of the 2023 season on a one-year deal and then signed him to a two-year deal after he led the league in punts (99) and punt yards (4,831) in 2023. New York moved on from him this offseason and he announced the news himself on social media with a classy statement.
"Just got a call from the Jets that they are moving on from me," Morstead said. "Just wanted to say thank you to all of the fans, all of the coaches that I worked with over the past few years. The teammates have been awesome. I had a great experience. Disappointed to be moving on and disappointed how it went down, but that's just the way it goes in this business. I really appreciate everybody that's been a part of the journey now I'm out here and going to get some kicks in with my boys and just wanted to say thank you to everybody."
Hopefully, Morstead is able to find success out in San Francisco.
