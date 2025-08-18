Jets Fan-Favorite Wins Starting Job Over Shedeur Sanders
The most polarizing quarterback competition in football officially is over.
The Cleveland Browns have one of the oddest quarterback rooms in the league. Cleveland has Deshaun Watson, but he's expected to miss the 2025 season after re-injuring his Achilles. Beyond Watson, the Browns have four quarterbacks on the roster in Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel.
All four have been battling for the starting quarterback job. Sanders has been the most talked about guy potentially in the entire NFL since being drafted. Flacco is the savvy veteran who has done his work with few headlines and fanfare. Pickett is coming off a Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles. Gabriel is the quiet rookie who hasn't gotten as much buzz.
All four had a shot at the job but the former New York Jets quarterback ended up winning the job, as shared by ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi.
"Joe Flacco will open the season as the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback, the team announced Monday," Oyefusi said. "Flacco, who is entering his 18th NFL season, will also start in the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams at home on Saturday. Coach Kevin Stefanski said he would treat the game as a dress rehearsal for the regular season. Flacco did not play in Cleveland's first two preseason games.
Former Jets fan-favorite Joe Flacco will be the Browns' starting QB
"The Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals Week 1. The Browns entered training with a quarterback competition between four contenders: Flacco, Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders (Deshaun Watson has spent training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he rehabs an Achilles injury). However, injuries and a clear delineation of practice reps led Flacco to take an overwhelming majority of first-team reps."
Jets fans are familiar with Flacco because he spent three seasons with the franchise from 2020 through 2022. He has had somewhat of a career renaissance ever since. Now, he will get the nod to be the Browns' starting quarterback, at least to kick off the season. He won the AP Comeback Player of the Year Award back in 2023 as a member of the Browns. He went 4-1 in five starts that year to go along with 13 touchdown passes.
It was a somewhat unorthodox competition, but it's over now and the drama can slow down.
