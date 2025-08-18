Jets News: NY Rival Trying To Sign 4-Time Pro Bowler
The New York Jets should have their eyes on every other team in the AFC East right now.
The offseason is quickly coming to an end. Over the next few weeks, we are going to see plenty of transactions across the National Football League. This past weekend was busy in itself. For example, the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans got done a trade involving wide receiver John Metchie III. The New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars also got a trade done. On top of both of these moves, former Miami Dolphins star Xavien Howard signed with the Indianapolis Colts.
It's going to be a busy few weeks. We could see moves out of the Jets, but they have kept their plans close to the vest this offseason. AFC East rivals will be worth watching because New York has a vested interst in these teams seeing as they will face off during the 2025 season.
On Monday, reports surfaced that the Dolphins are attempting to bring another star defensive player to town. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Dolphins are hosting four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon for a visit and both sides are "motivated to reach a deal."
Jets path in AFC East could get even more difficult soon
"Sources: The Dolphins will host 4x Pro Bowl OLB Matthew Judon on a visit tomorrow," Schultz said. "Miami has been exploring pass-rush options, and Judon — who had 5.5 sacks last season in Atlanta — brings 72 career sacks to the table...Matthew Judon’s visit with the Dolphins begins today, and the expectation is that both sides are motivated to reach a deal."
Jets fans certainly are familiar with Judon. He spent three seasons with the New England Patriots and was one of the best defensive players in the NFL from 2021 through 2023. His 2023 season was cut short due to injury, though. He had 28 sacks from the 2021 and 2022 seasons for the Patriots and was a thorn in the Jets' side.
As of writing, the Dolphins haven't signed Judon, but this will be a story worth following. If he were to land back in the AFC East, that obviously would make the matchups a little more difficult this season. If Judon gets through his meeting without signing with the Dolphins, he's someone the Jets should give a call if they want to bolster the pass rush.