Jets Fans Will Crack Up At Latest Haason Reddick News From Bucs OTAs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting their first taste of the Haason Reddick experience.
Reddick, who signed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Bucs in free agency, was absent Tuesday when Tampa began voluntary organized team activities (OTAs). The sessions are entirely optional, but the general expectation is that serious players -- especially newcomers -- will participate in the practices, which are critical for building a team's foundation.
“I’m sure one of these days we’ll see him," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday, via JoeBucsFan.com.
There haven't been any reports about Reddick recovering from an injury. So, all indications are Reddick simply exercised his right to skip at least one day of voluntary spring practices.
Nevertheless, the Bucs can't be happy. And the New York Jets can relate.
After being acquired via trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason, Reddick sat out the first seven games due to a contract dispute. He returned in Week 8 and played the remaining 10 games, but finished with just one sack after averaging 12.6 the previous four campaigns. Nobody was surprised when New York allowed Reddick to leave in free agency.
The Bucs will practice again on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before resuming voluntary OTAs on June 2 through 5. Reddick will be required to attend Tampa's mandatory minicamp, which runs June 10 through 12.
More NFL: Garrett Wilson Fires Savage Shot At Justin Fields' Ex-Bears Teammates