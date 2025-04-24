Jets 'Firmly Behind' Justin Fields Despite NFL Draft Rumors
The New York Jets are just a few hours from a chance at adding another star to the franchise.
This offseason has been one of turnover and transformation so far. Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey have been given a tough task as head coach and general manager after a 5-12 2024 season full of headlines and disappointment. Glenn and Mougey have come in and made some pretty sweeping changes to the franchise, including cutting ties with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams among other moves.
The biggest addition of the offseason so far is 26-year-old quarterback Justin Fields. He's an interesting guy because he's so young and has imense talent. If the Jets can put him in the right position, this is a franchise guy who can help turn things around. The Jets handed him a two-year deal and have made it pretty clear that he's the guy.
There's been some chatter about drafting another signal-caller in this weekend's draft, though. ESPN's Rich Cimini weighed in on the chatter and said New York is "firmly behind" Fields.
"The QB question," Cimini said. "This is always a question for the Jets, isn't it? The vibe from One Jets Drive is that the organization is firmly behind Justin Fields and wants to give him a long runway to be their long-term starter. Don't expect them to take a quarterback on Day 1, though all bets are off on Days 2 and 3. Tyler Shough (Louisville) has piqued their interest, but he could be gone by Day 2."
There are other holes to fill than quarterback, thanks to Fields' signing. New York has been linked to offensive linemen and tight ends mainly. It's going to be a fun weekend and we're at least a few hours from finding out who will come off the board at No. 7.
More NFL: NFL Insider Thinks 'Final Piece' Is Dropping To Jets