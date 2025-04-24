NFL Insider Thinks 'Final Piece' Is Dropping To Jets
What are the New York Jets going to do on Thursday night?
They will make their first selection at No. 7 on Thursday from Green Bay, Wisconsin unless Darren Mougey pulls off a trade before that. We’ll see what happens but as of this moment, there is nothing imminent.
With that being said, the Jets will have a chance to add some high-level talent even if they stay at No. 7. NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah revealed his final prediction for New York heading into the draft and shared that he thinks the Jets will go with Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou.
"No. 7 - New York Jets: Armand Membou, Ole Miss, OT," Jeremiah said. "I think this pick comes down to Membou versus Penn State TE Tyler Warren for new GM Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn. They choose Membou, who slides into the right tackle spot as potentially the final piece to the Jets’ offensive line overhaul of the last few years."
He’s been the popular pick in recent weeks for New York ahead of the draft. Jeremiah is one of the most respected insiders when it comes to the NFL Draft. If he thinks the Jets are going this route, it’s a pretty safe bet. But, no one can know for sure until prospects start flying off the board on Thursday night. One wild move could completely change everything. We are just a few hours away from finding out who New York’s next star will be.