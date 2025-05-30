Jets' First-Year OC Has Big Plans For New York's Identity On Offense
Every NFL offense wants to play fast. They want to run no-huddle, execute at a high level, and be more explosive than their opponents.
But that's easier said than done, and it's especially difficult for a team like the Jets that overhauled its roster and coaching staff during the offseason. It's hard to play fast when you're not building off years of developed chemistry.
Nevertheless, first-year offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand knows what kind of identity he wants the offense to have.
“I think we want to play fast,” Engstrand told reporters on Thursday, via the New York Post. “We want to be physical. We want to be aggressive. We want to be explosive. We want to be detailed. We want that to show up on tape each and every week. When somebody looks at our tape, we want those things to show up, and that’s what we’re going to shoot for.”
Engstrand has play-calling experience, including in the XFL, but this is his first opportunity in the NFL. The former Detroit Lions coach isn't worried about the inexperience, though.
“A hundred percent, absolutely ready,” he said. “I’m excited to be in it. I’ve been in a coordinator role before at multiple different places, obviously not in the NFL. But I think nine years or something like that, so I feel 100 percent confident. I’m excited for this opportunity.”
Engstrand believes the Jets' new franchise quarterback, Justin Fields, will help New York's offense become more explosive than it was in recent seasons.
“He’s just a talented individual in all facets,” Engstrand said of Fields. “He’s obviously a physically talented player. Everybody talks about the running. Well, the guy’s got an arm, too, and he does a great job with that. Mentally, he’s phenomenal. He’s been absolutely phenomenal so far, and we expect more out of that.
"There’s just a lot of things that you can do with that type of player that is going to put stress on a defense and make that defensive coordinator stay up late at night as we get going into this thing.”
It's easy to say these things in May when everyone is 0-0. Let's see how everyone feels in six months.
