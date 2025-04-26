Jets Game-Changer Has Brief Message For New York Fans
The New York Jets have had a hole at tight end but they have found their guy.
New York used the No. 42 pick on Friday night to select LSU tight end Mason Taylor. This is a guy who should come in on day No. 1 as the team's TE1. He will be a safety blanket for quarterback Justin Fields and can have a pretty big impact for the franchise as soon as in 2025.
Taylor was an exciting pick on Friday and he shared a brief message for Jets fans after being selected by New York.
"Hey Jets fans, it's Mason Taylor," Taylor said. "Super excited to get up to New York and get started."
Taylor's father, Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, followed up the younger Taylor's message with one of his own in starting a J-E-T-S chant from their watch party.
You can see the clip below as shared on social media by the NFL.
Now that's how you make a first impression. He shined in 2024 and racked up 546 receiving yards, 55 catches, and two touchdowns. Overall, he played three years for LSU and finished his college career with 129 total receptions, 1,308 receiving yards, and six touchdowns in 38 games played.
It's the first NFL Draft for the Jets with Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey in charge of the franchise. The duo have done a good job so far and the Jets already are more secure on paper.
