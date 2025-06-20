Jets' Garrett Wilson Snubbed From Top 100, 15 WRs Made Cut
Like each year, things start to slow down across the National Football League between mandatory minicamp and training camp.
Teams get a little time off and this time of the year is the perfect time to look ahead. With minicamp and organized team activities (OTAs) behind us, teams have started to get look at the rosters on the practice field.
The New York Jets have been one of the most talked-about teams in the league. There aren't many teams that have gone through as many monumental changes as New York has this offseason. From hiring a new head coach, to moving on from at least one future Hall of Famer, and even bringing a new quarterback to town, it's been a wild offseason.
Even with the changes, there are pieces that are stable, though. For example, wide receiver Garrett Wilson isn't going anywhere and has impressed throughout practices so far.
Wilson had career-highs in 2024 with 101 receptions, 1,104 yards, and seven touchdowns. He's trending upward, but CBS Sports' Pete Prisco didn't rank him on his list of the top 100 players heading into the 2025 season. He did have 15 wide receivers on his list, but Wilson didn't crack the spot.
The 15 receivers Prisco had on his list were:
Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings (No. 5)
Ja'Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals (No. 8)
CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys (No. 27)
Tyreek Hill - Miami Dolphins (No. 30)
AJ Brown - Philadelphia Eagles (No. 31)
Brian Thomas Jr. - Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 44)
Malik Nabers - New York Giants (No. 45)
Amon-Ra St. Brown - Detroit Lions (No. 58)
Puka Nacua - Los Angeles Rams (No. 63)
Nico Collins - Houston Texans (No. 67)
Tee Higgins - Cincinnati Bengals (No. 70)
Terry McLaurin - Washington Commanders (No. 81)
Mike Evans - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 82)
Davante Adams - Los Angeles Rams (No. 91)
Ladd McConkey - Los Angeles Chargers (No. 93)
This is just one person's opinion, but it is a little surprising Wilson didn't crack this list base off some of the names who did.
