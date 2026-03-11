Jets Biggest Roster Hole That Still Hasn’t Been Addressed

The New York Jets have had a dynamite offseason so far.

The Jets have addressed multiple holes on defense, including the reported additions of five-time Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a reunion with five-time All-Pro Demario Davis, among many other defensive moves. On offense, the Jets have already addressed the game's most important position by reportedly agreeing to terms on a trade to acquire Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders. It sounds like the Jets aren't done adding to the position as well, as SNY's Connor Hughes reported that the Jets are "squarely" in the mix for Carson Wentz as a potential No. 2 quarterback option.

Clearly, the Jets are trending in the right direction and specifically building the defense more to Aaron Glenn's mold. But that doesn't mean that New York has plugged all of its holes yet. The Jets improved the cornerback room, safety position, added edge rushers and have added a potential starting quarterback. The biggest roster hole arguably remaining right now is a clear-cut No. 2 wide receiver to pair with Garrett Wilson.

The Jets need to add a WR

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

One player who has been linked to the Jets has been Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr., although ESPN's Adam Schefter squashed the hopes of a deal.

Players have been flying off the board, but there are still a handful of receivers out there who could help the Jets out. Jauan Jennings, Deebo Samuel, Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown and Darnell Mooney all spring to mind. Tyreek Hill is available as well, but there's no way to know what he's going to look like or if he will be ready to go in 2026.

Of this group, arguably the best options for New York would be either Samuel or Allen. Samuel had 72 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns in 2025 for the Washington Commanders. Even if he could just recreate that production, it would be enough for New York. Wilson is the clear-cut No. 1 and Adonai Mitchell has some big potential. Allen's resume speaks for itself. He's a six-time Pro Bowler who had 81 catches for 777 yards in 2025 with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jets need another option and either of these two would fit well.