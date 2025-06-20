Jets WR In Danger Ahead Of Roster Crunch
When training camp gets here, the most interesting roster battle to watch out for with the New York Jets is going to be at wide receiver.
Garrett Wilson is the team's clear No. 1 option. There have been reports out of camp that Josh Reynolds has looked like the No. 2 option so far throughout organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.
Outside of these two, the Jets have Allen Lazard, Malachi Corley, Arian Smith, Tyler Johnson, Xavier Gipson, Irvin Charles, and Brandon Smith vying for spots, among others. It surerly will be a batltle to see who will end up landing the receiver spots on the 53-man roster.
Wilson, Reynolds, Lazard -- if he isn't traded -- and Smith seem like the only guarantees at this point. But, this will all sort itself out throughout camp.
One thing that is interesting, though, is that Jets Wire's Craig Moffett said the "deck is stacked" against Corley right now.
"The same can't be said for Malachi Corley, who did not participate all last week due to injury," Moffett said. "(Aaron Glenn) has said that he has a plan for Corley, but it becomes very frustrating for the head coach to implement the plan if the player can't get on the field. The deck is stacked against Corley. He'll need to stand out during training camp and the preseason if he has any chance whatsoever to make the team."
Corley is just 23 years old and is entering his second NFL season. Last year, he had three catches for 16 yards after being taken in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
More NFL: Jets Could Make Big Change To Secondary