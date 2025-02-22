Jets' Garrett Wilson Surprisingly Linked To AFC South Contender
The New York Jets are making a lot of changes this offseason but there is one move the team shouldn't make.
There's no reason that young receiver Garrett Wilson shouldn't be on the Jets in 2025. There were a lot of trade rumors involving him, but he's just 24 years old and is one of the most dynamic, young receivers in football.
Wilson has a cap hit of just over $6.5 million in 2025 and then the Jets have a club option for the 2026 season. He's eligible for an extension this offseason and should be taken care of like fellow receivers like DeVonta Smith and Brandon Aiyuk have in recent years.
There's no reason to let Wilson go, but ESPN's Aaron Schatz made a "bold" prediction that the Jets should trade the young receiver to the Houston Texans.
"Trade for Garrett Wilson," Schatz said. "Wilson was clearly unhappy in New York last season, but he's a very talented young wide receiver. He has three straight 1,000-yard seasons, which is even more impressive considering the quarterback play the Jets have had.
"In 2021, Wilson had 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns at Ohio State with C.J. Stroud as his quarterback. The Texans can't be sure whether Tank Dell's knee will be healthy next season, and Stefon Diggs is a free agent. Other teams have had a ton of success reuniting college teammates, such as Joe Burrow with Ja'Marr Chase or Tua Tagovailoa with Jaylen Waddle. Why not do the same thing in Houston with Stroud and Wilson? The 25th selection and a Day 2 pick in 2026 should get this trade done."
This would be a great move for Houston because it would get a top-tier receiver like Wilson. While this is the case, there's no reason why the Jets should move Wilson right now.
More NFL: Steelers Called ‘Perfect’ Destination For Jets’ $33 Million Star