Steelers Called ‘Perfect’ Destination For Jets’ $33 Million Star
In just about one month, we will start to see how the New York Jets are going to handle their internal free agents.
New York has 28 players heading to the open market right now. Aaron Rodgers is expected to head to free agency, but he hasn’t technically been released at this time. Because of this, the Jets’ current top pending free agent is cornerback DJ Reed.
His three-year, $33 million deal is set to expire and he’s now projected to land a four-year, $58 million deal.
If he doesn’t come back to New York, who could swoop in and sign him?
USA Today’s Jacob Camenker called the Pittsburgh Steelers the “perfect” destination for him.
“Donte Jackson is set to be a free agent but the Steelers may look for an upgrade over him across from Joey Porter Jr. anyway," Camenker said. "Reed looks like a good fit, as the 28-year-old has long been excellent in coverage for the Jets. His size (5-9, 188 pounds) shouldn't be an issue for the Steelers either, as Porter (6-2, 193 pounds) will be able to guard larger receivers.”
Reed is one of the best overall free agents heading to the open market. The Steelers have over $60 million in cap space and a real need at cornerback. They can afford him and this type of deal would make sense.
The Steelers have been in a lot of rumors and speculation lately recently and have been tied to Rodgers. Could both Rodgers and Reed end up in Pittsburgh this offseason? That seems pretty surprising, more not impossible.
