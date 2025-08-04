Winners And Losers From Jets Camp, Including Surprise
The New York Jets are in the third week of training camp and are just days away from kicking off preseason action.
As of writing, the Jets are five days away from their first of three preseason clashes. The first will take place on August 9th against the Green Bay Packers. The Jets have been hitting the practice field day in and day out and this will be the first taste of real action with Aaron Glenn as the team's head coach. Obviously, we're not going to see the starters go all game like a regular season game, but the regular season is approaching fast.
So, with that being said, lets take a step back. Training camp has been positive overall. Sure, there are plenty of moving pieces, but overall, things have been trending in the right direction with this young group.
Here are three winners/three losers from camp so far:
Winners:
Aaron Glenn - Head Coach:
This is an easy one. Obviously, not a player any longer, but the buzz around Glenn has been palpable. He took over the head coach job an has been praised left and right by the players on the team and media members alike. He recently talked about how the job finally hit him after hearing the J-E-T-S chant. He's back where he wanted to be, where he began his NFL career. The signing looks like a home run so far.
Justin Fields - Quarterback
Another easy one. Fields has arguably the best opportunity of his career so far. The offense is built around him and like Glenn, he's been praised left and right. The running game has looked electric and although the passing offense has had a few inconsistent days, overall, Fields has looked like QB 1.
Sauce Gardner/Garrett Wilson - Cornerback/Receiver
Thse two are always going to be linked together. They're both superstars and have looked the part in camp. On top of this, both inked long-term extensions. It's hard not to think about in anyway but winners.
Losers:
Malachi Corley - Receiver
Corley is someone who is fighting for his spot on the roster. There have been some positive days for the young playmaker, and some not-so-good ones. That's not uncommon for someone as young as him, but he hasn't been dominant or pushed for a role yet.
Harrison Mevis - Kicker
This one isn't necessarily fair to him. Mevis was competing against Caden Davis for the kicking job. Davis is no longer with the franchise which seemingly opened the door to the starting job, but the Jets went and reunited with Nick Folk
Joe Tippmann - Center
He was the expected starter and now is in a competition with former Fields teammate Josh Myers for the starting job. It's the biggest competition in camp and isn't as likely as it once was for it to be Tippmann's job.