Jets Get Bold Prediction Involving 23-Year-Old QB
There's a chance that this New York Jets team could end up surprising some people in 2025.
New York has spent the offseason getting the roster younger and Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey have been tasked with changing the organization overall for the better. New York specifically got significantly younger at the quarterback position moving from Aaron Rodgers to Justin Fields.
The Jets are set with their top two quarterbacks in Fields and backup Tyrod Taylor. There was a change recently as it was announced that Jordan Travis is retiring due to injury. The Jets didn't draft a guy in the 2025 National Football League Draft, but did add an intriguing option afterward in Missouri quarterback Brady Cook. He had 2,535 passing yards, 11 touchdown passes, and two interceptions in 12 games.
It's unclear if he will even make the roster, but he has gotten some praise already. ESPN's Matt Miller recently joined ESPN's Rich Cimini on the "Flight Deck With Rich Cimini" podcast and said he could quickly become "one of the most popular players" on the team.
"(Brady Cook) will probably be one of the most popular players on the team within the first couple of months," Miller said. "He is the dude that everyone loves."
The Jets obviously have some talent in the quarterback room right now. Cook quickly seems like a developmental option for the team with Travis no longer with the organization. Could he surprise people?
More NFL: NFL News: Could Aaron Rodgers Have Loud Statement Left?