NFL News: Could Aaron Rodgers Have Loud Statement Left?
There's still rumors and speculation going on about former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
He's available in free agency and there's no end in sight for his ultimate decision. There are seemingly two options ahead of him with either retirement or the Pittsburgh Steelers. But we won't know what he's going to do until we hear from the future Hall of Famer himself.
Rodgers joined "The Pat McAfee Show" recently and gave the first real, concrete insight into his thought process and decision-making this offseason. With each passing day, there's more and more speculation with people weighing in with opinions on what Rodgers should do. Pro Football Focus' Ryan Smith is the latest to weigh in on his future and suggested his best option is Pittsburgh.
"QB Aaron Rodgers: Pittsburgh Steelers," Smith said. "The Steelers make a lot of sense as a destination, as Rodgers and head coach Mike Tomlin have both publicly expressed interest in hammering out a deal. The rumors are heating up after the Steelers opted not to draft a quarterback until the sixth round (187th overall), selecting Ohio State‘s Will Howard. At the moment, Mason Rudolph sits atop the depth chart. In George Pickens and D.K. Metcalf, whom Pittsburgh acquired from the Seahawks in March, the Steelers have two receivers who can take over a game at any moment.
"Since the start of 2022, Metcalf ranks fourth in the league with 48 contested catches and Pickens ranks 16th with 39. They would certainly benefit from playing with a quarterback like Rodgers, who will find the weaknesses in a defense and give his receivers a chance. Rodgers is well past his prime, but the future Hall of Famer can still get it done, ranking 14th out of 41 qualifying quarterbacks with a 76.3 PFF passing grade this past season. The Steelers' roster is good enough to make some noise with Rodgers in the fold; it just comes down to whether Rodgers is up for the challenge at this stage of his career."
His ultimate decision still is one of the most interesting storylines of the offseason.
