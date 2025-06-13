Jets Get Exciting Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson Update
The New York Jets have two franchise cornerstones on their hands.
Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson are superstars in their own right. Gardner arguably is the top cornerback in football and Wilson has had a historic start to his NFL career with the Jets.
Gardner is a two-time First-Team All-Pro and Wilson is the first Jets receiver to rack up over 1,000 receiving yards in his first three years of his career in team history.
They’re both up for contract extensions and NFL Network's Ian Rapoprt gave the latest update on the chances of deals getting done.
"It certainly appears that when Sauce Gardner signs his new deal, and I really do expect to see the Jets get this done at this point before the season, wouldn't be surprised if he's the highest-paid corner or at least right there with Derek Stingley," Rapoport said. "This deal really shouldn't be that difficult to do. He's a great player. One of the faces of their franchise. Derek Stingley signed a three-year, $90 million deal this offseason. If it gets there, I imagine it gets done. Maybe a little above that...
"Because the Jets have several good, young players, Garrett Wilson is also in line for an extension. Wouldn't be surprised if the Jets did them similar timing. They are both faces of this organization and came in the same draft class. They are friends. It makes sense to do them at the same time. Certainly something to look forward to for the Jets and Jets fans before the season."
