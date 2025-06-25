Jets Get Glass-Half-Empty Projection For 2025 Season Under Aaron Glenn
The New York Jets brought back one of their own to try and steer them back on course.
First-time head coach Aaron Glenn was once a Pro Bowl cornerback for the Jets. He's now been a coach in the NFL since 2014, including the last four years as the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, who turned their fortunes around in a manner the Jets would surely love to emulate.
Few are questioning Glenn's leadership and ability to create a positive culture in New York. But after a 5-12 season in 2024, how far can the 52-year-old take his newe team, especially in light of significant roster turnover?
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski believes in Glenn as a long-term hire, but only predicted a one-win improvement for the Jets this season in a preview of teams with new head coaching hires.
"Aaron Glenn is a potential culture-changer," Sobleski wrote. Glenn comes from Detroit where Dan Campbell and his staff helped change expectations for the Lions and their fans. Glenn played 15 years in the NFL. He understands the locker room and its players.
"He's also a demanding coach who spent the last four seasons as the Lions defensive coordinator, as the team improved from 3-13-1 to 15-2 in just four seasons. The coach's path should serve as an indicator. The Jets could take a little time before they get off the ground, because they don't have an established pilot."
It sounds cliché, but there are good and bad ways this Jets team could go 6-11. Sure, breaking a 15-year playoff drought would be nice, but after the turmoil of the Aaron Rodgers era, the Jets have to come away from this season having shown improvement from start to finish.
The players on the field (especially new starting quarterback Justin Fields) will ultimately determine how far this Jets team can progress. But there's palpable optimism around Glenn as the new culture builder.
