Jets-Giants Sparked Viral Abdul Carter Drama
The New York Jets and New York Giants took the field on Saturday night in the second week of preseason matchups.
The Giants came out on top, 31-12. It wasn't the Jets' game overall, but there was a viral clip floating around of Jets tight end Stone Smartt blocking No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter.
It floated around social media and erupted to the point that Carter caught wind of it and took a shot at the Jets in the process.
"Might be the only highlight of the Jets all season and we put BTA. Weak ass chip ate that (Explicit) like bbq," Carter said.
Unfortunately, these two teams won't take the field against one another this season. The Giants aren't on the schedule for the Jets this year, although that would be fun. It would be fun to face off against Carter again after the drama of the day. Plus, a matchup would be a clash between old teammates in Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. Both played for the Pittsburgh Steelers last year and now are starting for the Giants and the Jets.
Jets coach Aaron Glenn sounds off after tough Giants loss
All in all, it was a long night for the Jets overall. Some of the chatter will be about Carter's comments. But, at the end of the day, that won't matter for long. What will matter more is the Jets' lack of offense in the contest.
After the game, head coach Aaron Glenn sent a clear message to the Jets and called the matchup "sloppy."
"When you look at the overall game, it wasn't good enough at all. That’s no surprise," Glenn said. "In all levels, I thought we were sloppy, undisciplined. When I say undisciplined, I talk about some of the penalties that we had… but overall, we got to play much better...
"That’s the beauty of this game because it always teaches you lessons. One week, man, you can be riding high because things are going extremely well. And then the next week, it can put you on your a--. The thing about it, if you want to be a winning team, you always have to do everything you can to stay at that level of always keeping things above board, and we didn’t do that today."
It wasn't the Jets' night overall, but there's still one more preseason game before the regular season gets here.
