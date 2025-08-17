Jets Share Behind-The-Scenes Details Of Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson Deals
The New York Jets didn't just hand out one blockbuster contract extension this offseason, but two.
For a few months, there was speculation about the possibility of the Jets signing Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner to long-term contract extensions. Both have been with the team since being selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Gardner and Wilson have thrived in New York and are widely seen among the best overall at their positions. The Jets picked up their fifth-year options and then signed both to long-term extensions.
So, what went into the timing of the deals? Jets general manager Darren Mougey was interviewed during the Jets and New York Giants' preseason showdown on Saturday night. Mougey was asked about Gardner and Wilson and talked about how the two are building blocks for the team and how they wanted to get deals done before training camp to avoid any distractions.
Jets open up about what led to Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson extensions
"Players that fit our culture, our brand" Mougey said. "We targeted those guys through free agency and you said it, we identified Sauce and Garrett as young, talented players that produced in this league and did well and guys we want to be a part of this for the long haul. Getting around those guys as we first got here and seeing what they're about, how they work, how they lead and it was important for us to really get that done in the offseason so we could avoid any distractions in training camp. I'm glad it worked out."
Gardner landed a four-year, $120.4 million extension while Wilson signed a four-year, $130 million extension with New York.
Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn quickly made it clear after they were hired by the Jets that they were going to do things differently. Doing deals like this early certainly is different than the regime of old. They were the right moves to make. Although neither were close to free agency, it's a commitment to the core of the franchise. It's what good teams do and will save the team some cash in the long run as well as prices keep rising. There's no doubt the Jets made the right decisions. Now, it's going to be interesting how the duo -- plus other offseason acquisitions -- mesh in the regular season.