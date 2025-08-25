Roster Crunch Opens Door For New York Jets Trade
The New York Jets have been pretty active in the trade market over the last few days.
New York acquired more depth at defensive tackle by landing Harrison Phillips from the Minnesota Vikings and Jowon Briggs from the Cleveland Browns. On top of these two moves, the Jets also traded Derrick Nnadi to the Kansas City Chiefs where he spent the first seven seasons of his National Football League career and won three Super Bowls.
It sounds like the Jets may not be done making trades as well. The Jets have to get the roster down to 53 players by Tuesday and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that a guy to watch on the trade block now is offensive tackle Carter Warren.
Jets have already swung three trades; who is next for New York?
"The Jets have made three trades since Wednesday and might not be done. They have quality offensive tackle depth that garners interest," Fowler said. "One name to potentially watch is Carter Warren, a fourth-round pick from 2023 who has started six games."
Warren played in 14 games with the Jets over the last two seasons while making six starts. He's just 26 years old and is a former fourth-round pick, as Fowler noted. The Jets' offensive tackle depth certainly increased this offseason, thanks in large part to the selection of Armand Membou in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Olu Fashanu is the starting left tackle while Membou is expected to start at right tackle. There's some depth behind these two with Max Mitchell and Chukwuma Okorafor.
If the Jets could get any draft compensation back in exchange for Warren at this point, that would be nice, especially if he isn't a lock to make the roster anyway. This is one of the most active -- and difficult -- times in the NFL calendar. Right when the Jets make it through cuts, then they can turn their full focus to taking on Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7th.
