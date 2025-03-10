Jets Given ‘50/50 Shot’ To Land Young Star To Replace Aaron Rodgers
After months of rumors and speculation, we should finally get some update on who will be the New York Jets' next quarterback as soon as Monday.
Free agency will kick off on Monday afternoon and the Jets' biggest hole obviously is at quarterback right now with Aaron Rodgers set to leave the franchise. Who could the Jets bring in to replace him? Over the last few days, rumors have heated up about the possibility of the Jets poaching Justin Fields from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Although free agency hasn't technically kicked off yet, there's already been a chatter about both New York and Pittsburgh duking it out for Fields. The Athletic's Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt shared that he believed the Jets had a "50/50 shot" to land Fields on Sunday night.
"As of now I’d call it a 50/50 shot that Justin Fields lands with the Jets," Rosenblatt said. "There was a sense of optimism earlier today — but if Steelers really believe in him as a starting QB, I imagine they’re going to up the ante after the DK Metcalf trade. If he makes it to tomorrow without being re-signed, the Jets chances go up, I think."
Rosenblatt is one of the most respected Jets insiders out there right now. If he's hearing that the Jets have a chance at Fields, that should be positive news for Jets fans. Free agency hasn't even began yet but we're already starting to get some big Jets news.
