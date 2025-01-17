Jets Giving 16-Year NFL Veteran, Former NY QB Head Coach Interview
The New York Jets' list of potential head coach candidates continue to grow.
New York has been tied to more head coach candidates than anyone else at this point. The Jets and owner Woody Johnson certainly want to get the decision right after surprisingly firing Robert Saleh during the 2024 season.
The Jets have been looking all across the league and even at the college level for an option to lead the team into the future. New York reportedly is interviewing a former quarterback for the team on Friday. Former Jets quarterback and 16-year NFL veteran Josh McCown spent the 2024 campaign as the Minnesota Vikings quarterback coach and did a great job and helped lead Sam Darnold to a career year.
Now, he's a hot name to watch in the head coach cycle. McCown reportedly will be interviewing for the Jets' head coach position on Friday, according to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
"The Jets will interview Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown for their open head coach position today," Schultz said. "This will be a virtual interview. McCown is viewed as a future head coach in the NFL."
McCown spent two seasons with the Jets in 2017 and 2018. This isn't the first time he has had some ties to the Jets and he is a very interesting candidate. New York has held its cards close to its vest this offseason so realistically there's no way to know who will be the next head coach. Maybe McCown could surprise us.
