Jets 'Glaring Weakness' Has Easy Solution
The New York Jets have been one of the most active teams in the National Football League this offseason.
This is in part due to necessity after a 5-12 record in 2024 and also because there is new leadership and philosophies around the franchise with Aaron Glenn now as the Jets' head coach and Darren Mougey as the team's general manager.
New York has gotten significantly younger. The biggest example is moving from Aaron Rodgers to 26-year-old Justin Fields. With Fields coming to town, he will bring a completely different-looking offense. The Jets were pass-heavy last year under Rodgers and now the offense immediately will be more balanced and even potentially lean run-heavy.
There are building blocks throughout the organization including Fields, Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall, Jamien Sherwood, Quincy Williams, Quinnen Williams, Mason Taylor, Armand Membou, and Olu Fashanu among others. Whether or not the Jets completely turn things around in 2025 is up in the air. But, this roster is young and can build together.
The Jets have been specific with their additions this offseason and will be interesting to see if they bring any more guys to town.
It's been a good offseason, but USA Today's Christian D'Andrea called receiver depth the team's biggest "glaring weakness."
"New York Jets: Wideout depth," D'Andrea said. "Well, they've got Garrett Wilson. That's nice. Their second-most productive returning wideout is Allen Lazard, who will request his release as soon as Aaron Rodgers signs somewhere. Other wideouts and tight ends on the roster include Josh Reynolds, Tyler Johnson, Malachi Corley and 2025 second round tight end Mason Taylor. Good luck, Justin Fields."
The receiver room has been talked about a lot, but there's talent here. Wilson is arguably one of the top overall receivers in the game right now. Reynolds and Lazard likely will duke it out for the team's No. 2 option. Arian Smith was taken in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and has plenty of potential and speed.
If the Jets think they don't have enough depth, they can also go out and sign another guy in free agency. Right now, Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, Gabriel Davis, Allen Robinson, Nelson Agholor, DJ Chark, and Jamison Crowder are all guys who still are available in free agency. Outside of Allen, Cooper, or maybe Davis, there aren't really options better than what New York has.
The Jets have the cap space needed to sign someone else, but it seems like New York at least feels comfortable with what it has as shown through the fact that it hasn't made another move recently.