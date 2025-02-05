Jets GM Interviewee Reveals What His Plan Was For Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets cast a pretty wide net for their open head coach and general manager roles once the regular season came to an end.
New York has gotten a lot of praise for its decisions to bring on Aaron Glenn to be the team's head coach and Darren Mougey as the team's general manager. While this is the case, plenty of people were interviewed for each of the roles.
The Super Bowl is coming up on Sunday and this is one of the biggest media weeks of the year. In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, media outlets from all over the world are in New Orleans for Radio Row. Athletes, executives, and celebrities alike all venture to the Radio Row and there's going to be plenty of interviews throughout the week.
One person who landed an interview with the Jets for the general manager job was former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff. He didn't get the role with the Jets,but opened up about what his plan for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers would've been.
"My pitch was that this guy is one of the best players to play in the game, I recognize that and watched a lot of videos on him," Dimitroff said. "When you're preparing for a GM job, you watch inside out on their roster. Aaron Rodgers can still make plays and win games for teams...and I still think it is time for them to move on and he goes somewhere else for a couple of years and maybe helps a team and helps develop a guy if he's in that mode. I don't think it should be in New York."
It's unknown what Mougey and Glenn's plan is for Rodgers, but it is interesting to hear from someone who interviewed with the team and didn't get the job.
