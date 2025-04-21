NFL Insider Reveals 2 'Wild Cards' For Jets
The New York Jets have what it takes already to turn a corner in 2025.
New York is a team that has gotten younger this offseason -- and significantly much so at certain positions -- and has a talented core in place for the 2025 season and beyond. Having guys like Justin Fields, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Sauce Gardner, Jamien Sherwood, and Jermaine Johnson in place among others is a pretty great start. There aren't many teams that can boast this much young talent.
There's even more coming, though.
The Jets will make their first pick in the NFL Draft at No. 7 on Thursday barring a trade. Recently, a lot of the chatter has been about offensive tackle Armand Membou and tight end Tyler Warren. They both make sense and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer called Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham and Texas DB Jahdae Barron potential "wild cards."
"What you need to know: The two names that come up most here are Membou, who’d fill a black hole at right tackle after Morgan Moses’s departure, and Penn State TE Tyler Warren, who’d give the team a complement to Wilson and fill another gaping hole," Breer said. "That said, the Jets go into this draft with a pretty talented young core that should make it so they don’t have to reach for needs too often—especially with the likelihood that Membou and/or Warren are there for them at No. 7.
"If there is a wild card here, I’d say it’d be Graham or Texas DB Jahdae Barron, because of how the two fit how I believe Aaron Glenn will want to build out his defense."