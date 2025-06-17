Jets Have 'Big If' Amid Swirling Trade Rumors
There have been some trade rumors involving the New York Jets this offseason but it doesn't sound like anything is going to happen in the near future.
The guy who has been speculated about the most is receiver Allen Lazard. He was given permission to look around for a trade early in the offseason but nothing happened. Around that same time, the Jets moved on from Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers.
Lazard restructured his deal with New York and it seemed like the speculation would be put to rest. But, Rodgers signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers reignited the noise. ESPN's Rich Cimini addressed the chatter and said a deal is a "big if" and if something were to happen it likely wouldn't be until the end of preseason.
"Josh Reynolds is the clear-cut favorite for the WR2 job, ahead of Allen Lazard, whose name will continue to circulate in trade rumors now that Rodgers has landed with the Steelers," Cimini said. "If the Jets decide to move Lazard -- a big if -- it probably wouldn't be until the end of the preseason. But only if they're comfortable with their receiver depth."
Reynold stepping into the No. 2 receiver spot would make it somewhat easier to make a move, but the Jets don't have a ton of veteran dept in the room right now. Unless the Jets make another addition, it probably makes sense to keep Lazard around rather than just moving him.
