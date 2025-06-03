Jets Have Bona Fide Superstar In New York
It really would be good if the New York Jets could get some sort of contract extension done with cornerback Sauce Gardner this offseason.
Gardner is entering his fourth National Football League season and luckily is under contract for the 2026 campaign as well as New York opted to pick up his fifth-year option on his rookie deal. There's been buzz about a possible extension this offseason, though, and it would be a good move. If he continues to play the way he has to start his career, the price tag is only going to get higher the longer the Jets wait.
He's just 24 years old and already is a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro. Gardner also won the 2022 AP National Football League Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.
Gardner is projected to have another big year ahead of him. In fact, Pro Football Focus ranked him as the No. 1 cornerback in football heading into the 2025 season.
"No. 1. Sauce Gardner, New York Jets," Pro Football Focus' John Kosko said. "Gardner’s 91.9 PFF coverage grade since 2022 leads the league. He has forced a league-high 46 incompletions and allowed a league-low 0.60 yards per cover snap and 21.4% first-down-plus-touchdown rate over that span.
"Unsurprisingly, Gardner's PFF advanced coverage grade ranks first, as well. While he might not shadow opposing wide receivers at a high rate, he has excelled when asked to do so."
To put this into perspective, 2024 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos ranked right behind him at No. 2.
Gardner could have another big year ahead. Might as well pay him before that price rises again.
More NFL: Jets' Justin Fields Already Has NFL Insider's Attention