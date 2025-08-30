Jets Have Fantasy Football League Winner, Per PFF
The New York Jets' offense is going to have a completely new look when they take the field on Sept. 7th.
Last year, the Jets had the fewest rushing attempts in football and an immobile quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. The Jets' offense lived and died by Rodgers' arm last year. He put up better-than-expected passing numbers, especially with early-season rust, but it didn't translate to many wins in the standings.
Now, the Jets' offense is going to be run by Justin Fields and be significantly more run-heavy behind a beefed up offensive line. Fields, himself, is a dual-threat option. On top of this, the running game will feature Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis.
Fields is the guy to watch, though. He's 26 years old and most of the buzz out of camp from the team itself has been positive. When Fields has been a starter, he has shown flashes on the field and has been a very solid Fantasy Football player. Now, he's getting the best opportunity of his career so far, and yet he isn't going high in drafts.
Heading into the season, we know he's going to get seemingly endless opportunities. The Jets are going to utilize his legs, the offensive line looks good, and there are pieces to throw to, including Garrett Wilson and Mason Taylor. The pieces are coming together for a potentially big year for Fields and because of this, Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke listed Fields among 10 potential Fantasy Football "league winners."
Will the Jets offense take a step forward?
"QB Justin Fields, New York Jets (ADP: 10.08)," Jahnke said. "Justin Fields spent three seasons as the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback after being drafted in the first round in 2021. While his rookie season was largely forgettable, he broke out as a fantasy star in 2022, averaging 20.7 PPR points per game, the fifth-highest among quarterbacks that year. Fields led all quarterbacks with 1,143 rushing yards, nearly 350 more than the next closest player. That season included two historic rushing performances of 147 and 178 yards in November, both ranking in the top 10 for single-game rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history.
"In 2023, Fields continued to flash his rushing upside, averaging 21.2 points per game over the first five weeks and 19.8 from Weeks 11-17, excluding a midseason injury absence. Throughout his career, his fantasy production has been fueled primarily by his legs. Among quarterbacks with at least 2,500 snaps over the past four seasons, Fields ranks third in rushing grade (behind only Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson) and first in scramble yards per game (31.3) and scramble touchdowns per game (0.26). His passing, however, remains a work in progress. His 62.4 passing grade over that span ranks last among qualifying quarterbacks, with Mac Jones and Daniel Jones as the next closest."
They are not wrong. From just the rushing upside alone, you will get a lot if you draft Fields. But, there's potential for an improvement in the passing game. Last year, he looked better in a small sample size with the Pittsburgh Steelers than he did with the Chicago Bears. There's a chance he could have a big year and this isn't being talked about enough.
