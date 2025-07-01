Jets Have Found Davante Adams Replacement
The New York Jets have a clear No. 1 wide receiver on their hands in Garrett Wilson and it sounds like it's starting to become clear who is going to be the team's No. 2 option behind him.
The Jets signed veteran receiver Josh Reynolds this offseason in free agency after playing just nine games last year with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars. He's an eight-year NFL veteran with experience with the Los Angeles Rams, Tennesse Titans, Detroit Lions, Broncos, and Jaguars. In his career so far, Reynolds has racked up 233 receptions, 3,127 receiving yards, and 20 touchdowns.
He has experience playing with Aaron Glenn and now will reunite with him with the Jets in 2025 and it sounds like things are going well with him so far. ESPN's Rich Cimini said that he is the Jets' "biggest surprise" and the "clear-cut leader" for the No. 2 receiver job.
"New York Jets," Cimini said. "WR Josh Reynolds. After a strong offseason, Reynolds is the clear-cut leader for the WR2 job. He arrived with little fanfare as a free agent (one year, $2.8 million), mainly because of a down 2024 with the Broncos and Jaguars. It also was a turbulent year; he suffered arm and head wounds in a shooting.
"New Jets coach Aaron Glenn knows Reynolds from their time in Detroit, where the 30-year-old receiver was a solid complementary option. Beyond Garrett Wilson, the Jets lack big-play ability after cutting Davante Adams. Reynolds has separated from Allen Lazard and others."
When Reynolds was last fully healthy, he had 608 receiving yards, 40 catches, and five touchdowns with the Lions in 2023. That type of production behind Wilson would be massive.