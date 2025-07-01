Jets ‘Hidden Gem’ Emerging Ahead Of 2025 Season
Arguably the best part of the National Football League is about to kick off.
Free agency and NFL Draft are fun, but the real action will begin in a few weeks when training camp kicks off. July is here and that means we’re going to get real looks at each roster on the practice field.
The New York Jets are gearing up for the 2025 campaign and look like a completely new team. New York’s roster is loaded with young talent. Guys like Justin Fields, Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, and Breece Hall are the guys who have been talked about at length. But, there are other guys to be excited about as well. For example, FanSided’s Justin Fried called Micheal Clemons a “hidden gem” for the Jets.
"Micheal Clemons is likely a lock for the Jets' 53-man roster," Fried said. "It's easy to forget now, but Clemons was once viewed as a hidden gem from the Jets’ famed 2022 draft class. Selected in the fourth round out of Texas A&M, Clemons was an older rookie at 25 years old but made an immediate impact in a limited role...
"His 78.7 Pro Football Focus grade as a rookie ranked 23rd out of 119 qualified edge defenders, and his physical presence and tenacity quickly made him a fan favorite. That production carried over into 2023 as part of the Jets’ deep and dominant defensive line rotation. Clemons was never a full-time starter, but in a part-time role, he remained effective and continued to flash potential. Unfortunately, everything unraveled in 2024."
Clemons had the best year of his young NFL career in 2024. He had 4 1/2 sack to go along with 34 total tackles while starting all 17 games for the Jets. He's just 27 years old and is a former fourth-round pick who should have another big role ahead.