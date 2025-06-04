Jets Have Game-Changer In Justin Fields: ‘Sky Is The Limit’
The New York Jets have a new quarterback and he has completely turned heads in camp already.
Justin Fields already has a bigger opportunity than he had any point last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He did start six games with the Steelers, but that was because Russell Wilson got hurt. There was some chatter about a potential quarterback competition in Pittsburgh last year, but that didn’t really shake out.
Field is the guy in New York and he already at least has caught the attention of head coach Aaron Glenn.
"There is things about that player that I think every coach would want those players to have," Glenn said. "He has that quiet confidence about himself and he leads by the way that he wants to lead. His influence with the guys out there, I think you guys can see it. He can galvanize a group of men. Obviously, he's a talented player.
"I'm happy that I have him as my quarterback. I really am because I think that the sky's the limit for this player, I really do. I’m not gonna go out there and tell you he’s the next Joe Namath or anything, but he’s gonna be a good player for us and I'm excited to see what he's going to do for us this season."
Fields has impressed in OTAs so far and clearly has won over Glenn already. There's certainly a lot of excitement in New York heading into the 2025 season.