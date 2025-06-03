Jets-Steelers Trade Buzz Continuing To Build
The New York Jets have been in a lot of trade speculation this offseason but it hasn't really translated to concrete moves.
New York has kept its plans under wraps. It's not hard to look at the roster and speculate where improvements could be made or who would make sense to be on the move, but the team itself has made a specific effort this offseason to keep its plans in-house rather than in the media.
There is under 100 days to go until the Jets take the field for Week 1 action against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It'll be interesting to see if the Jets end up making any sort of moves. Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport made a list of one trade candidate for each team and mentioned receiver Allen Lazard for New York and unsurprisingly brought up the Steelers.
"WR Allen Lazard," Davenport said. "The New York Jets undoubtedly have more valuable trade assets than veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard. There’s been plenty of talk that contract-year running back Breece Hall could be dealt at some point over the summer. But whether Hall should be traded is another matter altogether. There are no such doubts regarding veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard, even with the team rather thin at the position.
"In fact, not only is there no question that Lazard should be traded, but there’s no question where. Pittsburgh Steelers, come on down! The reasoning is simple. Just about everyone expects Aaron Rodgers to eventually land in the Steel City. Rodgers likes to throw to receivers he has history with—that’s how Lazard wound up in New York to begin with."
Speculation is running rampant across the league right now. The Jets restructured Lazard's deal and seems more likely to take the field Weel 1 for New York than any other team.
