Jets Have Next Derrick Henry, Per Packers RB
The New York Jets’ running game is going to look a little different in 2025.
Breece Hall is a star and likely will see a big role once again. Aaron Glenn and the team have been clear about how much they love him. Also, they’ve talked about his usage specifically in the passing game.
Part of the reason why the running game will look different is the play of young back Braelon Allen. He’s clearly impressed to the point that Glenn has been on record saying he wants to use a committee approach. It's not too shocking. Glenn is coming from a team that utilizes two running backs better than any other team, with the Detroit Lions. Jahmyr Gibbs is the flash. He's a big play waiting to happen and dynamic in the passing game. David Montgomery is the thunder and is their guy when they need a yard. The two have different roles, but work well together.
Allen has star potential himself. He even got a pretty bold projection from former Jets running back Israel Abanikanda.
Who will end up being leadback for Jets' rushing attack?
The Former Jets running back and current Green Bay Packers back, Abanikanda, has seen plenty of Allen and thinks he has superstar potential. He even compared the young back to Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens.
"I told Braelon, man, I call him big baby," Abanikanda said. "Because he's so young, but he's so effective. Not just his size. He actually has a great burst. Everybody thinks just his size. Everybody thinks he can't run, but he can actually run. He can catch the ball out of the backfield a lot. Braelon's going to be a great running back. To me, I don't know what you would say, I say he could be the next Derrick Henry. That's what I say. That's what I told him."
Last year, Allen got into all 17 games. Over that span, he had 334 rushing yards on 92 attempts as a rookie. He also chipped in 19 catches for 148 yards and three total touchdowns. The Jets have been clear that their approach this offseason is to utilize more of a committee and that's certainly a sign that the team has been impressed with Allen. There's a chance that the Hall-Allen duo could be the next top-tier running back duo in the game.
