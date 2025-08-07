Jets Star Cashes In: NY Continues Investing In Core
The New York Jets have made it a focus this offseason to take of their own.
This is a concept that has been talked about a lot since the Jets hired Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey. Both have talked about the importance of building from within. The Jets have done more than talk about it. New York invested in Jamien Sherwood this offseason and followed up by inking Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson to long-term contract extensions.
The Jets continued the trend on Thursday with preseason set to kick off and the regular season just a few weeks from beginning as well.
Jets strike once again; invest in longtime NY superstar
Quincy Williams has been with the Jets since before the 2021 season and has developed into a superstar for the franchise. Williams was named to the First-Team All-Pro in 2023. That season, Williams appeared in all 17 games for New York and had one interception, 10 passes defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two sacks, 139 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits.
In 2024, Williams appeared in all 17 games for New York and had four passees defended, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two sacks, 116 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits.
Clearly, Glenn and the Jets like this guy and ESPN's Rich Cimini reported on Thursday that New York updated his contract to add $1.5 million incentives.
"Quincy Williams, due to make $6.5M in base pay, had $1.5M in incentives added to his contract, per source. (Will Parkinson)," Cimini shared on social media. "A little sweetener for a player who has outperformed his contract. Eligible for free agency in ‘26."
Williams is a six-year NFL veteran and is just 28 years old. He's going to play a big role in Glenn's defense in 2025 an this is just another example of how the team not only views him, but this core as a whole. It's an exciting time to to follow the Jets and now the team is just 31 days away from taking the field for its first regular season game under Glenn. Times are changing in New York and we'll be able to see if this faith in the young core leads to some more wins.
New York will kick off its season on Sunday, Sept. 7th against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
More NFL: Jets Announce Justin Fields, Starters Preseason Decision