Jets Country

Jets Insider Sends Message On Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson

Will the Jets get deals done with the two stars?

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 11, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) participates in a drill during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) participates in a drill during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have two superstar eligible for contract extensions in Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson.

Rumors have been growing recently about the possibility of the duo landing new deals this offseason. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported "preliminary talks" have taken place between the Jets and the two young superstars.

"I’m told they’ve had some preliminary talks, exchange of numbers, had all that fun stuff as far as new deals,” Fowler said. "They’ve got five-to-six weeks to see if they can come to an agreement before training camp."

ESPN’s Rich Cimini followed up the report and said it would be a "surprise" if at least one of the deals didn't get done before the 2025 National Football League season came around.

"No. 6. Saving up for a splurge (or two): The Jets are in prime position for big-money contract extensions -- i.e. Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson," Cimini said. "They have the lowest cash payroll in league ($228 million) and fourth-largest amount of cap space ($38 million), per Roster Management System. It would be a surprise if they don't get at least one deal done by the start of the season."

It seems like it with each passing day there are more positive updates about Wilson and Gardner and their potential long-term future in New York. Deals haven't been signed as of writing, but the Jets have the cash to get them done and it's clear that both sides are interested. Now, it's just a matter of getting pen to paper.

More NFL: Jets 'Clear-Cut Favorite' Emerging In Key Battle

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News