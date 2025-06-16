Jets Insider Sends Message On Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson
The New York Jets have two superstar eligible for contract extensions in Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson.
Rumors have been growing recently about the possibility of the duo landing new deals this offseason. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported "preliminary talks" have taken place between the Jets and the two young superstars.
"I’m told they’ve had some preliminary talks, exchange of numbers, had all that fun stuff as far as new deals,” Fowler said. "They’ve got five-to-six weeks to see if they can come to an agreement before training camp."
ESPN’s Rich Cimini followed up the report and said it would be a "surprise" if at least one of the deals didn't get done before the 2025 National Football League season came around.
"No. 6. Saving up for a splurge (or two): The Jets are in prime position for big-money contract extensions -- i.e. Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson," Cimini said. "They have the lowest cash payroll in league ($228 million) and fourth-largest amount of cap space ($38 million), per Roster Management System. It would be a surprise if they don't get at least one deal done by the start of the season."
It seems like it with each passing day there are more positive updates about Wilson and Gardner and their potential long-term future in New York. Deals haven't been signed as of writing, but the Jets have the cash to get them done and it's clear that both sides are interested. Now, it's just a matter of getting pen to paper.