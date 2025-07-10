Jets Have One Of NFL’s Most Underpaid Superstars
The New York Jets have plenty of firepower on the roster to the point that some of the members of the franchise have gotten to the point where they are underrated and underpaid.
For example, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay had Alijah Vera-Tucker of the New York Jets as the NFL's most underpaid interior offensive lineman.
"Average Annual Salary: $4 million," Kay said. "Alijah Vera-Tucker lined up all over the offensive line during his time playing college ball at USC and has continued to display that versatility during his time in the pros. The 26-year-old has adeptly answered the call regardless of where the New York Jets have slotted him, assigning him to both guard spots and right tackle at various points over his first four years in the league.
"Because he has proved capable of holding his own just about anywhere in the offensive trenches, Vera-Tucker is one of the biggest values in football. He's only the No. 112 highest-paid offensive lineman, making a shade under $4 million per year. Vera-Tucker is due for a pay bump, but his salary could still remain a significant value going forward. Spotrac only expects the stud O-lineman to earn just $11 million per season on his next deal—a fantastic bargain if he can stay healthy after missing 25 games thus far."
The Jets' offensive line is on the rise and Vera-Tucker has become an underrated member of it. Guys like Armand Membou and Olu Fashanu have gotten most of the buzz of the offseason, but Vera-Tucker is a star in his own right.
