Patriots Legend Tom Brady Has Surprising Words For Jets
Tom Brady no longer takes the field for the New England Patriots, but that didn’t stop him from taking a shot at the New York Jets on Monday.
Brady released the newsletter and in it no-so-subtly threw some shade at New York.
"When you looked at the rest of the division—the (Miami Dolphins), the (Buffalo Bills), the Jets—we were definitely in their way, to the extent that they would have to go through us to win the division, but if you then look at each team’s fortunes over the last 5 or 6 years, after (Bill Belichick) and I both left, it becomes pretty clear for at least one team, the New York Jets, that the Patriots were not their biggest problem," Brady said.
"The Jets’ issues were more about the Jets, not the Patriots. They had god knows how many pebbles in their shoes that they’ve struggled to shake out for a long time. It has hobbled them, set them back, and sent them off course. I’m sure they’re trying to build a winning culture like everyone else. You can want to win, but if your priorities and decisions are off, it will be represented in the win and loss column at the end of the year."
You can read the entire newsletter right here
Brady notably played 20 years as a member of the Patriots. He was the Jets' biggest rival and it’s pretty clear that that has continued into retirement. He’s currently a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and clearly still doesn’t like the Jets.
