Jets Have Potential Future Star In New York
The New York Jets have a clear No. 1 pass-catching option, but who will be No. 2?
Garrett Wilson is the Jets' clear No. 1 receiver. There's no doubt about that at all. He hasn't had less than 1,000 yards in a season yet in his young career and has a chance to have another big year in 2025. The battle for the No. 2 wide receiver spot is up in the air with guys like Allen Lazard, Josh Reynolds, and Arian Smith on the roster.
But, what if the No. 2 pass-catcher isn't a wide receiver? The Jets lost tight end Tyler Conklin in free agency this offseason and drafted young playmaker Mason Taylor out of LSU to replace him. He has gotten plenty of praise already and is expected to jump right into a big role in New York.
Unsurprisingly, the Jets' tight end was called the team's "rookie to watch" by Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman.
"Rookie to watch: TE Mason Taylor," Chadwick and Wasserman said. "New York doesn’t have a legitimate pass catcher outside of Garrett Wilson. The Jets will be hoping that second-round pick Mason Taylor can assuage those concerns at tight end. The son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor is very athletic with strong hands for the position, dropping just 1.7 percent of his catchable targets this past season."
Taylor has a shot at a big year already before even taking the field for an NFL game. If things work out, the Jets coud've found their tight end of the future.