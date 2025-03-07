Jets Predicted To Sign Duel-Threat QB To Compete Vs. Tyrod Taylor
The New York Jets' starting quarterback job is up in the air right now.
This obviously is the case because New York is letting Aaron Rodgers walk this offseason. If the Jets don't make any moves at all, they will have Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis under contract for 2025. Taylor is a 14-year National Football League veteran with plenty of experience under his belt. He would be a capable option if the Jets don't add someone else.
Travis was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 National Football League Draft but was injured all year so there's no way to know what the Jets have in him at this moment.
The National Football League Draft will begin on April 24th and that obviously will give the Jets an opportunity to bring a young guy into the mix if they see fit. Free agency will begin next week and that will be another potential avenue.
The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt made a list of predictions for each team's quarterback in 2025 and predicted that the Jets will sign Justin Fields to compete for the starting job.
"Jets: Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor," Rosenblatt said. "Taylor is on the Jets’ roster at a reasonable rate ($6.8 million cap hit) and it would not be shocking at all if he wound up being Aaron Glenn’s Week 1 starter. But there has been a lot of buzz about the prospect of the Jets going after Fields and it makes some sense — he’s young (25), mobile and might have some untapped potential, even if he’s been inconsistent as a thrower in the NFL. He was off to a nice start in Pittsburgh last year before they ultimately opted to bench him for Russell WIlson.
"The most likely outcome for Fields this summer is that a team like the Jets gives him a one- or two-year prove-it type deal loaded with incentives, which would give him a shot at a bigger payday (a la Darnold) in a year or two. Fields has a history with Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (they played together at Ohio State) and New York will have the cap space to sign him if they’re bidding against other teams — which sounds like a real possibility. PFF projects a one-year, $11 million deal but I think it will wind up taking more than that. Signing Fields won’t preclude the Jets from taking a shot on a Day 2 or Day 3 quarterback prospect. My early prediction: Ohio State’s Will Howard or Syracuse’s Kyle McCord."
Taylor is a perfectly capable option and it's nice the Jets have him under contract. Fields is a guy who is just 26 years old and is a duel-threat guy with all of the upside in the world. He showed some flashes with the Chicago Bears and was solid with Pittsburgh in 2024, but didn't get much of an opportunity after making six starts.
If he doesn't end up re-signing in Pittsburgh, New York almost makes too much sense.
