Jets Have Top 5 Breakout Star In New York
There's a lot to like about this young New York Jets offense on paper.
There's talent everywhere. Justin Fields is exciting and is a dual-threat option now under center. The offensive line is significantly better than it was even last year. The tight end room is now led by Mason Taylor who could have an instant impact in 2025. Garrett Wilson is a bona fide star and there are veterans around him. And the running back room has a potential superstar in Breece Hall but that's not it. Both Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis have gotten a lot of love this offseason.
Both will see action in some way in 2025 with Allen the most likely of the two to pick up a big workload along with Hall. The expectations around Allen are growing and Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke even had him among five second-year breakout candidates.
"RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets (ADP: 19.09)," Jahnke said. "Braelon Allen joined the New York Jets as a fourth-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft. The Jets' primary backup to Breece Hall in 2023 was Dalvin Cook, but the Jets didn’t end up re-signing Cook. Hall was dealing with a quadriceps injury early in the year, allowing Allen to run seven times for 33 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 and 11 times for 55 yards in Week 3. His playing time fluctuated throughout the year, totaling two to seven carries most weeks. Allen started in Week 14 when Hall was out due to a knee injury. He played 54.4 percent of New York's offensive snaps that game, while his high in other weeks was 36.5 percent.
"He ran 11 times for 43 yards and caught four passes for 38 yards, while fifth-round rookie Isaiah Davis was also given an opportunity to shine. Allen averaged a low 3.6 yards per carry, but he graded well thanks to his excellent play in short-yardage situations. Allen ran the ball 16 times when the Jets needed two yards or less for a first down, and he converted 14 of them. He averaged 3.3 yards per carry on those runs, while the league average was 3.2. His 90.0 rushing grade on those runs was the best among running backs."
Allen is just 21 years old and he had 334 rushing yards on only 92 carries in 2024. Expect those numbers to go way up.