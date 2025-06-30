Sauce Gardner Addresses Jets Drama, Steelers Star
The New York Jets have one of the top cornerbacks in football in Sauce Gardner.
He's a two-time First-Team All-Pro and should be in line for a lucrative new deal. He is eligible for a contract extensions and rumors and reports have popped up left and right about the possibility. Gardner has made it clear over and over that he wants to stick around in New York.
The Jets have made it clear that they want Gardner. So, when will we see a deal get done? There were reports that talks started between the two sides but there's nothing to show for it yet.
Pittsburgh Steelers star corner Darius Slay took to X on Monday to talk about that idea and Gardner responded.
"Man Houston done did right by their star CB, (why) the hell the Jets taking so long to pay Sauce he’s a top dawg that earned his money," Slay said.
Gardner followed by saying.
"'Preciate you my dawg! it'll happen in due time," Gardner said with a fingers-crossed emoji.
If Gardner doesn't sound worried, no body should right now. Gardner is arguably the top cornerback in football right now. You don't let a player like that go and it sounds like the Jets are trying behind the scenes to get some sort of deal done. We should get more clarity as training camp approaches. Will the young star land a new contract with the Jets before the 2025 season kicks off?
