Jets 'Highly, Highly, Highly Unlikely' To Add Polarizing Head Coach
The New York Jets have had the most interesting head coaching search so far.
New York has been tied to more coaches than any other team. The Jets know they have a tough decision ahead of them and clearly want to consider all options to give themselves the best chance of making the right choice.
With each passing day, it seems like more and more coaches are tied to the Jets. This is different than some other teams. For example, the New England Patriots only interview a few people before signing Mike Vrabel to be their new head coach. The Jets are considering all options and one person who even has been mentioned as an option and even interviewed for the role is former New York head coach Rex Ryan.
He's a polarizing figure and had some success as the head coach of the Jets. He led the Jets to two playoff appearances but now is a media personality. He's made it clear that he wants the role and even playfully took a shot at Vrabel, but SNY Jets insider Connor Hughes said he is "highly, highly, highly unlikely" to land the role.
"I’ve heard this is highly, highly, highly unlikely to happen," Hughes said, "One source actually told me there is no chance. Give the Jets credit for allowing Ryan a chance to interview, but let’s be real: It would be a disaster. Yes, Ryan oversaw the last two playoff teams for the Jets. However, he took the Jets to the playoffs with Eric Mangini’s team. The moment Ryan got his hands on the roster things began to deteriorate.
"The Jets, after that 11-5 season in 2010, did not have a single winning season under Ryan (four years). They were viewed as one of the most dysfunctional and undisciplined teams in the league during that span. Ryan then went to the Bills in 2015. He missed the playoffs in his only two seasons there before being run out of town. He hasn’t coached since 2016."
There are other options out there who seem much more likely at this point, like Aaron Glenn or Brian Flores.
