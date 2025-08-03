Jets Hint At Roster Battle With New Depth Chart
The New York Jets released their first official depth chart of training camp on Sunday and it had some interesting takeaways.
Right now, there are a few questions lingering for the Jets and the wide receiver position certainly is one. Beyond Garrett Wilson, everything is up in the air, including who the No. 2 guy is. Right now, Josh Reynolds seems to be the favorite, but things are up in the air. On Sunday, the Jets' released their unofficial depth chart and it pointed in this direction.
"WR2," team reporter Eric Allen shared when talking about key takeaways from the depth chart. "
With Garrett Wilson the unquestioned No. 1 receiver, several wideouts remain in the mix for the No. 2 and No. 3 roles. Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard occupy those two spots on the depth chart and are followed by Tyler Johnson and Xavier Gipson (who sustained a shoulder injury Saturday). Second-year wideout Malachi Corley and rookie speedster Arian Smith filled in the immediate slots behind Wilson.
"It's up for grabs," OC Tanner Engstrand said of the No. 2 spot. "Everybody's trying to win the job. We're all trying to make the 53, and then the 69, and so we've got a long way to go in training camp. And a lot of guys are getting turns to go in there and play with that first group and they're all competing. We're going to let the chips fall where they may when it's all said and done. But we're happy with where that group is coming. They're making progress every day."
This is a battle worth watching.