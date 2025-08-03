49ers Quietly Sign Ex-Jets Star After Rough Year
A former member of the New York Jets has found a new home and the NFC.
Former Jets wide receiver Robbie Chose -- formerly known as Robbie Anderson -- played just two games last season as a member of the Miami Dolphins. Chosen has played just 11 games over the last two years. He played two games with the Dolphins in 2024 and nine games in 2023.
Chosen, now, is reportedly signing with the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"49ers signed WR Robbie Chosen and released WR Marquez Callaway," Schefter said.
Chosen began his career with the Jets. He went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft and signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent. Chosen made the team and had 42 catches for 587 yards as a rookie. In 2017, Chosen had 63 catches, 941 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.
In four seasons in New York, Chosen had over 700 receiving yards three times. The best season of his career in came 2020, though, as a member of the Carolina Panthers. He had 95 catches, 1,096 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.
There was a time when Chosen was a big-name playmaker, but that isn't necessarily the case any longer. While this is the case, the 49ers have opportunities for receivers, especially with Deebo Samuel no longer in town. Could the former Jets playmaker end up landing a role? There's just a few weeks to go until the 2025 season kicks off.