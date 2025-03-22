Jets 'Infatuated' With Draft Target: 'Trying To Set Up Multiple Meetings'
Who will be the New York Jets’ go-to tight end in 2025?
The Jets have officially lost Tyler Conklin to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency.
ESPN’s Rich Cimini has outlined New York’s current tight end depth chart in the wake of the Conklin departure.
“Now that Conklin is gone, a snapshot of the #Jets tight end depth chart:
Jeremy Ruckert ... Stone Smartt ... Zack Kuntz ... Neal Johnson.
Combined career catches: 66 … Combined TDs: 1.”
Given the above list, it seems like the Jets are a prime candidate to select Penn State stud tight end Tyler Warren with the No. 7 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft.
Reports indicate that the Jets are high on Warren, too. (It’s hard not to be).
Take Flight Media’s Harrison Glaser cited Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline on Saturday in reporting on New York’s feelings about Warren.
"Everything I’ve heard points to the #Jets being infatuated with Tyler Warren to the point that they are trying to set up multiple meetings with the tight end."- @TonyPauline.”
Hopefully, Warren is still available at No. 7 when the Jets select.
The six-foot-six, 256-pound tight end has been compared to Jeremy Shockey by scouts. He had 104 catches for 1,223 yards and eight touchdowns in an explosive 2024 season for the Nittany Lions. He also rushed for 218 yards and four touchdowns.
Warren is a bona fide offensive talent that the Jets could plug right into their offense from Day One of his rookie season.
