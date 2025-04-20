Jets Insider Addresses Aaron Rodgers-Aaron Glenn Drama
The New York Jets made a big and clear decision early on in the offseason to move on from Aaron Rodgers.
Over the next few months, there was plenty of rumors and speculation about what could've happened between the two sides and what's next for Rodgers. The future Hall of Famer joined "The Pat McAfee Show" last week and shed light on his exit from New York for the first time.
He talked about his meeting with head coach Aaron Glenn and the nature of the exit from his perspective. ESPN's Rich Cimini spoke about the exit in a column on Sunday.
"Glenn has transformed the Jets into 'a tight ship,' according to (Anthony Becht), who added, 'He's going to make sure they weed out anything that shouldn't be around to keep it very tight inside, so that only the players and coaches uniformly come together for the single purpose of turning that organization around.' He did that with Rodgers rather quickly, summoning him to New Jersey for a chat a few days before the Super Bowl," Cimini said. "The four-time MVP flew on his private jet from California, expecting a long discussion about his future.
"Glenn cut to the chase, handing Rodgers a pink slip less than a minute into the conversation, per the quarterback. It was quicker than his ill-fated debut in 2023 that lasted four snaps. Maybe Glenn should've expressed more compassion, but he acted decisively and showed he's thinking like a head coach, not an ex-player. Former players sometimes fall into the trap of getting too cozy with their players; it appears that won't happen with Glenn, though his occasionally prickly personality might chafe some feelings along the way. The way Rodgers explained it, Glenn seemed concerned that his presence on the team would undermine his authority. If true, that could be perceived as a sign of insecurity, but let's be honest: Glenn wouldn't have been the first coach to see Rodgers as a distraction."
It's interesting hearing about the meeting.