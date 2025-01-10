Jets Insider Calls Aaron Rodgers Return 'Surprising'
There likely will be rumors and speculation about the future of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers until the day he announces whether or not he is playing in 2025.
Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer coming off a season in which he tossed 28 touchdowns and had 11 interceptions. Those numbers sound pretty good, but the team overall didn't live up to expectations and Rodgers certainly played a role in that.
There already have been a lot of questions about his future. The first thing that needs to be determined is whether or not he is hanging up his cleats. If Rodgers does continue his career, will the Jets want him back? Everything seems to be on the table right now.
The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt weighed in on the discussion and said a return would be "surprising."
"The Jets can take their time if they really want to, but a decision seemingly won’t come at least until Johnson picks a general manager and/or head coach," Rosenblatt said. "(Woody Johnson) and Jets brass have been saying that the new GM and head coach will get to make the call on Rodgers, though it’s difficult to believe that the Jets owner was O.K. with the shots Rodgers has been taking at him both in press conferences and in various media appearances. Ultimately, it would be surprising if Rodgers remains a Jet."
Rosenblatt is a senior writer for The Athletic covering the Jets. If he thinks a return would be surprising, that could be a good indication of what will happen. There may not be many better options out there, though.
First, Rodgers has to decide whether or not he's going to play in 2025. Then, we will find out if the Jets want him.