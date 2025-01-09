What It Would Cost Jets To Keep Sauce Gardner
The New York Jets have some of the most exciting young defensive talent in football.
New York clearly had a great 2022 draft class as the team selected both Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson. Gardner and Wilson won the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year Awards.
Both players have developed into superstars and now are eligible for contract extensions. If the Jets want to keep both, they surely will have to open up the checkbook. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Wilson command a deal close to what San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk got.
What could Gardner get?
The 24-year-old is a two-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and one of the best overall cornerbacks in football. There’s even an argument that could be made that he is the best cornerback in football.
Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be $62 million over three years. This number could be on the low side, though. In comparison, the 49ers locked up Deommodore Lenoir to a five-year, $88 million deal in November.
He was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has been very good, but he doesn’t have the accolades that Gardner does. His market could’ve been inflated because he was closer to hitting free agency than Gardner.
Gardner doesn’t need to sign a deal this offseason as he still is under team control in 2025, but a deal between $62 million and $88 million seems to be a fair value.
